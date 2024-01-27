AC Milan Play Tricky Fixture Against Exciting Bologna Side As Reijnders Marks 30th Appearance

AC Milan have a huge test tonight against Bologna at the San Siro. Thiago Motta’s side have been the most exciting team in the league but has slightly lost the plot in 2024. Stefano Pioli needs to take advantage of their dip in form to further secure Milan’s third place. Milan are not yet expected to welcome back any players from injury.

There some interesting storylines to follows with Motta one of the candidates to replace Pioli in the summer and Joshua Zirkzee a potential starting striker for the Rossoneri next season. Milan will face their former winger Alexis Saelemaekers too.

Milan will stick to their line up from the Udinese game and will be aiming for a repeat of the first half of the season where they prevailed 2-0. Bologna have one win in their previous five games while Milan have four wins.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez, Reijnders, Adli, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.