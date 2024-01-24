Ismael Bennacer Heading Home As Algeria Crash Out of AFCON While Samuel Chukwueze Heads On

AC Milan sent two players to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the beginning of the month in Ismael Bennacer for Algeria and Samuel Chukwueze for Nigeria. The former will be heading home early after Algeria were knocked out by neighbours Mauritania 1-0 in one of the tournament upsets.

Chukwueze has played all three games for Nigeria in a close group where the Super Eagles just managed to break into the next round. He came off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea but start in 1-0 wins over Ivory Coast and Guineau-Bissau. He has 173 minutes under his belt and will be aiming to make an impact in the knock outs.

Nigeria face Cameroon in the round of 16 this weekend in Abidjan.

Bennacer only played 80 minutes of football in the opening group stage game against Angola which the desert foxes drew 1-1. He pulled up with an adductor injury and missed the final two games of the group stage. Algeria have failed to get out of the group stages for two consecutive AFCONs after lifting the trophy in 2019 where Bennacer was the Player of the Tournament.

The Algerian is expected back in Milan this week to continue his recovery. We could see him back in action soon as his injury is not considered serious.