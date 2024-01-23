Official: AC Milan Loan Argentine Youngster to Almeria Until The Summer

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the loan of youngster Luka Romero to UD Almeria in La Liga until the end of the season. The 19 year old Argentinian does not have any option to buy in his loan to Spain.

Romero has only made 5 appearances for Milan since joining up picking up only 156 minutes. He looked promising in the pre-season but has struggled to make an impact since the season began. Romero made 21 senior appearances for Lazio before he joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer last summer.

Almeria sit in 20th place in the league facing relegation with 6 points out of a possible 63 thus far. The side will hope Romero can help them as he played previously for RCD Mallorca making 9 appearances and scoring 1 goal in the Segunda division.

It remains to be seen if he can fight his way into the squad with a number of key players in the attacking midfield roles but he may be deployed further back where they lack depth.