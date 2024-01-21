AC Milan Rob Three Points Off Udinese With Two Late Goals As Okafor Is Decisive In Additional Time

AC Milan finally break the curse. Stefano Pioli and his side get the first victory in Udine since 2020 wit an emphatic 3-2 win bringing two goals in the final ten minutes of play. Milan struggled to make the play connect but deliver an important win.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring after 30 minutes of play as he connected with Theo Hernandez low cross to produce a tidy finish. There was a pause in the game as Milan’s players walked off with Mike Maignan receiving racist insults from the crowd. This shameful action is a stain on Italian football and must be stamped out of the game.

Udinese equalised and took the lead as Lucca beat Simon Kjaer and tucked away a great shot in the first half while Thauvin took advantage of Tijjani Reijnders and Hernandez’s lapse to collect the ball in the box and curl past the keeper to make it 2-1.

The final ten minutes proved decisive as Pioli’s substitutions clicked forcing two late goals to steal all three points. In the 82nd minute, Olivier Giroud whacked a shot from distance which stung the bar bounced on the line before Luka Jovic dived in with a header to tuck it in for the equaliser. In the 93rd minute in additional time, Milan won a corner. It was curled in for Giroud to cushion down to the back post for Noah Okafor to poke home for the win. Both of Pioli’s attacking substitutions found the back of the net delivering the win.