Match Preview: Udinese vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Udinese on the road looking for an elusive win against the Bianconeri. The Rossoneri are eight points above fourth place but can extend this to allow the side to focus on the Europa League in February. Udinese always slip us up and we just cannot afford it this season.

H2H

Udinese 1-1 Milan

Milan 1-1 Udinese

Milan 4-2 Udinese

Udinese 3-1 Milan

Milan 0-1 Udinese

Form Guide (all competitions)

Udinese: D, D, W, L, D

Milan: W, W, W, L, W

Players to Watch

Mike Maignan

The Rossoneri have not kept a clean sheet against Udinese since 2018. Milan have drawn 1-1 with them 5 times since 2018 and the Rossoneri have lost 1-0 twice since 2018. We struggle to score against them and one goal we always concede is fatal to us. Maignan needs to have a big game as it seems we cannot beat them without scoring twice and we are really struggling to do that against them. A formidable performance from the keeper can help us buck this poor trend of just 4 wins out of 12 games since 2018.

Walace

The central midfielder is a destroyer. He is brilliant at breaking up play and eating up the space our midfielders need to operate. Adli had a brilliant game against Roma as he could always find some seconds or so to think and make a move, this time will not be available with Walace who will pounce immediately. The midfielder will also be keeping tabs of Reijnders and looking to lob the ball forward so Udinese can break on the counter. He has an immense presence in the middle and we make the difference in this one.

Olivier Giroud

The striker bagged a goal and an assist in the previous game to keep himself on track for his best return ever in red and black. The striker has 10 league goals and usually scores in bursts before quieting down. He offers something aerially which is important against Udinese who can get sloppy and usually play a low bloc forcing us to cross the ball in. Giroud is fighting for his starting spot and will want to keep in form with the Euros in the summer so expect to see lots of effort and hopefully the winning goal.

Prediction: Udinese 0-1 Milan