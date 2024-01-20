AC Milan Travel To Face Udinese And Break Poor Streak As Loftus-Cheek Joins Attack

AC Milan travel to face Udinese as the side aim to extend their winning run in the league an widen the gap between third and fourth place. Udinese have been a nuisance for Milan especially in 2023 and on the road. Milan were beaten by the side twice in 2023 and have not won in Udine since 2020.

Gabriele Cioffi is missing key players in Gerard Deulofeu, Jordan Zemura and Brenner for the clash hence will aim to frustrate the Rossoneri and strike on the counter. The Rossoneri need to force issues to get a goal early otherwise risk a poor record against the Zebrette.

Stefano Pioli will not making any changes to the line up that beat AS Roma last weekend. The slight change will be in the formation as Ruben Loftus-Cheek plays further up and the core midfield being a two-man unit. There is a slight doubt for the starting striker spot between Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic as the former is overcoming a flu/fever this week.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez, Adli, Reijnders, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.