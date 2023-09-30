Match Preview: AC Milan vs Lazio H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Lazio at the San Siro this evening as Stefano Pioli looks to continue the revival of this side after the derby defeat an build some momentum for the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund in the midweek. A number of starters return to the squad in Calabria, Maignan and Giroud while Adli gets a second consecutive start.

H2H

Milan 2-0 Lazio

Milan 4-0 Lazio (Coppa)

Lazio 1-2 Milan

Lazio 4-0 Milan

Milan 2-0 Lazio

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, D, W, W

Lazio: W, L, D, D, W

Players to Watch

Davide Calabia

Calabria back into the starting line up will be an interesting look as questions are starting to emerge on whether Florenzi is a better fit for the inverted full back system. The captain has been missed as he shows his personality when wearing the armband but he must be able to deliver stronger defensive performances and will be tested as Hysaj and Zaccagni will be bombing down the wing pressuring him.

Luis Alberto

Alberto always seem to have some summer fallout and then bounce back with a very strong season and it is already looking that way. He has two goals and an assist in the league so far as well as an additional assist in the Champions League in the opening seven games. More significantly, he is scoring in the big games as he netted against Napoli in a win and Juventus in a loss. Milan are still figuring out their holding midfield role as Yacine Adli gets tested again but it remains to be seen if he can handle the defensive aspects of the game.

Olivier Giroud

The French veteran got a well deserved rest and after a blistering start to the season scoring 4 goals in the opening 3 games he slightly fell off with the goals but provided 2 assists in the next two games. In simple terms, he has had a goal contribution in every single Serie A game he has played this season. Let’s hope this continues and he can exploit the slight lack of form of Romagnoli and Casale to deliver a breakthrough.

Prediction: Milan 2-0 Lazio