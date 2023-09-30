AC Milan Welcome Lazio To The San Siro As Calabria and Maignan Return From Injury

AC Milan host Lazio at the San Siro this evening as Stefano Pioli gets another tough test. Maurizio Sarri’s side have performed poorly in the opening six rounds of Serie A but did beat current champions Napoli on the road.

Milan have generally performed well as they sit joint at the top of the table but not all performances have been convincing. Milan came from behind to beat Cagliari in the midweek and Pioli is set to carry forward one key move from that game as Yacine Adli is expected to start as the holding midfielder again. Davide Calabria is set to return to the starting line up replacing Alessandro Florenzi after his minor injury as well as Mike Maignan between the sticks after his scare in the Champions League.

The Rossoneri have a tricky game ahead as this marks the beginning of a very tough spell both in Serie A and the Champions League. The games will need to be put to bed but also the players must be rotated to maintain fitness.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders, Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.