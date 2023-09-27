Match Preview: Cagliari vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Cagliari on the road. Claudio Ranieri’s side are winless and sit in the relegation zone. Cagliari have only scored one goal in five games in the league this season so it would be an ideal opportunity for Marco Sportiello to get another clean sheet but it will be trickier than that as they have he firepower but have just struggled to convert effectively.

H2H

Milan 3-0 Cagliari

Cagliari 0-2 Milan

Milan 0-0 Cagliari

Milan 4-1 Cagliari

Cagliari 0-1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Cagliari: D, L, L, D, L

Milan: W, W, L, D, W

Players to Watch

Christian Pulisic

The American gets to show his versatility and has the chance to find his form again after disappearing in the past couple of games. He will be replacing Leao on the left wing and will have the chance to build some chemistry with Hernandez and play off his speed to find spaces in the box. Pulisic had an explosive start but has since dropped off, this game will be a good opportunity to get his form back ahead of the crunch ties with Lazio and his former club Borussia Dortmund next week.

Andrea Petagna

Petagna has only ever scored once against Milan despite playing for SPAL, Sampdoria, Atalanta, Napoli, Monza and no Cagliari against us since he left the club. He does have brilliant hold up play and will cause issues if he can play in Luvumbo who is the most exciting player in this squad. Petagna is a Serie A journeyman and keeps getting contracts because he has the odd ability to create chaos in the box by drawing in defenders, holding up the ball and creating space for those around him. Thiaw and Tomori need to keep it simple and play it safe so there are no loose balls.

Samuel Chukwueze

The Nigerian arrived with lots of hype but missed the bulk of the pre-season hence has been on the side lines getting limited time off the bench. He has not yet done anything, he has some glimpses but is yet to contribute in a meaningful way. He needs to take this opportunity to make an impression and offer the coach more options as we enter a difficult stretch of games over the next months. He will be taking on arguably Cagliari’s best in Wieteska but needs to find a way to beat his man and get those balls into the box for Okafor.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Milan