AC Milan Travel To Face Cagliari As Adli Gets A Start At Long Last

AC Milan travel to Sardinia to face Cagliari this evening coming off a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona at the weekend. Cagliari are one of the newly promoted sides this season but will be one of the more familiar teams with the top flight. They have not yet win since the jump up but have 2 draws and 3 losses as they sit in the relegation zone.

Milan have had a tricky few weeks with a huge derby loss to Inter Milan, a misstep in the Champions League against Newcastle United and an unconvincing win over Hellas Verona leading into this game.

Stefano Pioli has gone for a major rotation in the game keeping the Lazio fixture on Saturday in mind as well as dealing with the loss of Rade Krunic and Mike Maignan to injury. This finally gets the fans a start for Yacine Adli in the middle of the park and the youngster will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders to put in a strong performance and try to hold onto the spot.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Sportiello, Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders, Chukwueze, Okafor, Pulisic.