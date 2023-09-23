AC Milan Beat Hellas Verona 1-0 At The San Siro As Pioli’s System Shows Cracks

AC Milan hosted Hells Verona at the San Siro earlier today in front of 70,000 fans. The Rossoneri came away with a close 1-0 win as the side failed to convert their chances and take a bigger lead. The game was delayed by about half an hour as the pitch was waterlogged due to heavy rain in the city.

Rafael Leao scored the only goal of the game, seven minutes in as Christian Pulisic won the ball back in the middle of the pitch before Olivier Giroud qickly reacted to played a stellar through ball for Leao to collect and run at the keeper before slotting in at the far post. It was a brilliant goal and extra special for Leao as he wore the captain’s armband for the game and scored wearing it.

Milan come away with an important three points but the performance was far from convincing. Stefano Pioli playing the 3-4-3 benefitted only one player - Alessandro Florenzi - who is familiar with the system and thrives as a wingback. Outside of this, the team looked out of ideas when attacking and vulnerable on the counter attack.