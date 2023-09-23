Match Preview: AC Milan vs Hellas Verona H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan need a response in front of the San Siro after a loss and a draw over the past week. Hellas Verona visit witha poor record here but Stefano Pioli has switched up the formation which usually spells trouble. A first start for Alessandro Florenzi in months and a debut start for new signing Yunus Musah as well as goalkeeper Marco Sportiello in front of 70,000 Rossonero faithful. It is a must win.

H2H

Verona 0-2 Milan

Milan 3-2 Verona

Verona 1-3 Milan

Verona 1-2 Milan

Milan 3-1 Verona

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, W, L, D

Verona: W, W, W, L, D

Players to Watch

Alessandro Florenzi

The Italian veteran gets his first start in months and since a major injury. The 3-4-3 and his deployment on the left is a forced move as Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria are both out with fatigue. Florenzi has a wicked cross on him from the right and we saw glimpses of this in the previous two games he played. But he will be facing wingbacks who have pace and will be bursting forward in their natural position. Florenzi has a difficult task to manage Faraoni and the in-form Ngonge while trying to play further up and deliver some crosses.

Cyril Ngonge

Ngonge is finding his feet at the club since joining in January. He has started the season brilliantly from right wing scoring twice in the opening 4 games including a massive winner against AS Roma. He is showing himself to be a nuisance who pushes the defence to make mistakes and open spaces for scrappy goals. He will be happy to see a reshuffled formation as there will likely be some adjustment period for the Rossoneri during the game and he will look to exploit those moments. He is fairly quick so can test Tomori as well.

Yunus Musah

The American gets his first start for the Rossoneri after an impressive cameo off the bench against Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday. Musah is clearly a box-to-box midfielder and not a low lying defnesive mid. He excels at carrying the ball forward and this is an interesting albeit risky deployment for him at wingback. He will need to be aware of tracking back everytime he pushes forward and the ball is overturned. Musah looks brilliant and he should start competing with Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek for those midfield positions.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Verona