AC Milan Have A Must Win Game Against Hellas Verona This Afternoon As Musah Gets First Start

AC Milan take on Hellas Verona at the San Siro today afternoon in the early kick off slot. Milan will have over 70,000 fans present as they debut their purple third kit and present their new commercial partner BOEM - a hard seltzer company by Italian musicians Fedez and Lazza.

Milan are in desperate need for a win and some goals having lost to Inter Milan and drawn with Newcastle United in the past week scoring just once. Milan are set to hand Yunus Musah his first start after a good display off the bench in the midweek. Noah Okafor may also get his first start but this is yet to be confirmed.

Stefano Pioli seems to be switching up his system and going with a new formation as Mike Maignan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are not fit while Theo Hernandez does not seem to be available for the game either. The formation is a weird one as Musah will be played out of position as a wingback, Florenzi will play on the opposite wing while Kjaer anchors a three man defence whilst showing some weakness in the derby.

Expected Line Up (3-4-3): Sportiello, Thiaw, Kjaer, Tomori, Musah, Krunic, Reijnders, Florenzi, Pulisic, Giroud (Okafor), Leao.