AC Milan Begin Champions League Calpaign Against Newcastle United At The San Siro

AC Milan host Newcastle United in their first group stage match of the 2023/23 UEFA Champions League campaign at the San Siro this evening. Milan and Newcastle have never faced each other before but there will be some crossover coming into the game. Newcastle will be playing their first UCL game in over two decades while Milan kick off their third consecutive season after an 8 year absence. Sandro Tonali, who left the Rossoneri this summer to play for Newcastle makes an early return to the San Siro and this will surely be a difficult moment for him given he did not want the move.

The Rossoneri are coming off a 5-1 battering in the derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan on Saturday night. The game will be a test of mental strength and will show if Stefano Pioli can motivate his players, especially the new ones to get past a loss. Newcastle are coming off a 1-0 win over Brentford after three losses so are bouncing back.

Group F is the group of death with Milan and Newcastle alongside Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, early wins are crucial. Every point will count in this group so Milan need a good start and should be looking to get all three points at any cost.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega, Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao.