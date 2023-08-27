Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 4-1 Torino

AC Milan beat Torino 4-1 at the San Siro in front of over 72,000 fans. Chrisitian Pulisic continues his fairytale start in Serie A while Olivier Giroud manages to boost his stats with two penalties. Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez are looking more like themselves while the new signings in general seem to be settling in.

Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Massively unlucky on the goal as it was a messy run of play. It’s a shame that the goal came from their only shot on target. Not much else but solid. 6/10

Davide Calabria: A better display compared to week one but was more reserved. He played further back in a more defensive role and this helped keep Torino in check. 6/10

Malick Thiaw: He is developing quickly and looking increasingly confident as our centre back. He made key interceptions and was tough to beat for their attack. He also presses forward once in a while adding some urgency in particular situations allowing our transition upfield to be rapid. 7/10

Fikayo Tomori: A quiet game for him. He was not very visible on the pitch and as a defender this is sometimes good. He has some odd moments and needs to work on this for the bigger sides. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A brilliant goal for the left back. His technique and confidence make for some exhilarating plays. He did well with the runs pressing forward and is combinign well with the attackers. 7.5/10

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: A much better game that the opener. He is doing the dirty work but did well to get the assist. He is driving the ball forward and really fighting for the ball in the midfield. 7/10

Rade Krunic: A decent game where he looked more comfortable as the DM. He won possession a few times and was distributing well. 6/10

Tijjani Reijnders: He was so close to his first goal on multiple occasions but lacks the patience to properly fire his shot. He is incredibly composed in the midfield with some visionary passing and is covering lots of ground.. 7/10

Christian Pulisic: Another top performance from the American who is having a dream start to life in Italy. He is putting himself in dangerous positions and that’s how he managed to get the goal again. He needs to be more clinical as he should have had two more goals but hopefully this comes with more match time. 8/10

Rafael Leao: A fantastic bounceback from last week and a truly transformational performance. He assisted Theo’s goal and won the penalty for Giroud’s second. His runs tore open Torino’s defence and he was making things happen in the final third. 8/10

Olivier Giroud: 36 years old and he has 3 goals in the opening 2. Albeit penalties, he put them away with zero doubt. He continues to deliver. 7.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Yunus Musah: He definitely needs time, lots of energy and enthusiasm but slightly aimless with his press. He had one good run forward but needs time to grow. 5/10

Noah Okafor: He barely touched the ball again and looked rusty too. He was out of the right for a bit before moving to the middle but no balls really went in. 5/10

Samuel Chukwueze: He needs a start as nothing is showing off the bench when gaves have been killed off. Just like last week, there was not much desire to go forward so he didn’t do much. 5/10

Simon Kjaer: He was an odd substitution. He didn’t do much again. N/A

Alessandro Florenzi: Nothing to report. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He is the big winner in this game. He has struggled with Torino since Ivan Juric took over and is often under pressure from him even at Hellas Verona. Pioli convincingly beat him and Juric even admitted in the post-match that Milan were on another level. This is a big step as his style of football with the right players is getting the results that have been haphazard in the previous season. 8.5/10