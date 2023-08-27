AC Milan Hammer Torino 4-1 In San Siro Opener As Giroud Bags A Penalty Brace

AC Milan played their first game at the San Siro last night against Torino in front of a home crowd of over 72,000 and delivered a stunning performance. Stefano Pioli finally comfortably dispatched off Ivan Juric’s in a 4-1 win where the new signings shone.

Christian Pulisic is enjoying life in Italy as he scored the opener in the game and gets his second goal in his second game. He combined with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and scored an easy tap in at the back post. Torino equalised with a scrappy goal that caught out our defence and Mike Maignan.

Olivier Giroud got to score from the penalty spot after a handball in the box. He sent Vanja Milankovic-Savic the wrong way to also kick off the season well. The third goal was a marvelous exchange between Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez who exchanged passes in a tight spot in the box before Theo chipped the keeper with his outer foot for a lovely goal. The fourth goal came from the penalty spot yet again as Leao was stepped on in the box. Giroud stepped up again and fired it into the side netting for his second goal of the game as the keeper didn’t even move.

Milan look confident in attack and their pressing game has improved. Pioli finally convincingly beats Juric and the side seem to be getting into a flow. A very positive outing and the perfect display for the Rossoneri faithful at the San Siro.