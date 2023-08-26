Match Preview: AC Milan vs Torino H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Torino at the San Siro tonight as the new side gets to play in front of the home fans for the first time. The Rossoneri are off to a good start but look vulnerable when countered and the defence is still rusty. The fans will want an attacking spectacle but will need to remeber that Torino were a massive challenge for us last season.

H2H

Milan 1-0 Torino

Torino 0-0 Milan

Torino 2-1 Milan

Milan 0-1 Torino (Coppa)

Milan 1-0 Torino

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W

Torino: W, D

Players to Watch

Tijjani Reijnders

The midfielder was tipped by most to be the exciting package of the summer, the underrated signing and so far he has come through strong. He has a brilliant stat of a 100% pass rate from his debut which includes and assist for the opening goal. Now, he plays at the San Siro with over 72,000 fans watching and the bulk screaming his name. He has the potential to be something special and if he can continue to build the play from the back and deliver those line breaking passes, he will tear Torino apart.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

The keeper is an odd choice but he consistently turns in the world’s best when playing us and only us. We were beaten in 2 out of 3 games by Torino last season and this was largely thanks to him keeping us out. We scored just 2 goals in 3 games against him and they were very difficult goals to come by. The new Milan attack will have its first true potency test against Torino who will defend low and whose keeper will do literally anything to not concede.

Rafael Leao

Leao did not look great last week but he had a few moments of utter brilliance. He hit the post in the second half but actually had a few opportunities to pass into the middle where he could have set up up goal for Giroud, Pulisic and Reijnders. Leao needs to get into the right gear as he is looking lethargic thus far, he needs to take advantage his pace advantage over Schuurs but he needs to beware as Bellanova will likely be doubling up on him.

Prediction: Milan 2-0 Torino