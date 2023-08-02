AC Milan Beaten 1-0 By FC Barcelona In Final Friendly In Las Vegas

AC Milan played their final game of the American pre-season tour in Las Vegas earlier today against FC Barcelona in front of 39,000 spectators. Milan were beaten 1-0 as Ansu Fati scored the winner early in the second half. Stefano Pioli went with the 4-3-3 formation again as he needs to properly deploy the team he has at his disposal.

Tijjani Reijnders is an interesting player as he is making deep runs and pushing attacks forwards. He forced a good save in the first half and missed a sitter in the second half but was making things happen in the box. Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori seems to be complementing each other well and are building their chemistry.

Pierre Kalulu made his first appearance of the pre-season coming off the bench in the second half. Davide Calabria did not feature given the knock the knock he picked up in the previous game but Tomori looked sharp despite the concerns of a minor injury.