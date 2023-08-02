AC Milan Have Three Friendlies Coming Up After The USA Tour

AC Milan have wrapped up their American pre-season tour after games with Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona over the past two weeks. The Rossoneri will be back in Italy soon with the season set to kick off on the 21st of August against Bologna.

In the meantime, Stefano Pioli needs to integrate his new players such as Noah Okafor and Samuel Chukwueze but moreover needs to solidify his system. Milan have scheduled a number of friendlies to keep working on the fitness of the players.

Here are the friendlies set up:

08 August - AC Monza vs AC Milan (Trofeo Berlusconi) - U-Power Stadium

09 August - AC Milan vs Trento - Milanello

13 August - AC Milan vs Novara - Milanello

Milan will take place in the ‘Trofeo Berlusconi’ against Monza in honour of former President of the club Silvio Berlusconi who passed away earlier this year. The game is expected to be sold out with over 16,000 in attendance.

The aim is to test out all the players, work on the formation and get minutes into the legs of everyone ahead of the season as lots of key players are yet to play more than 45 minutes.