Official: AC Milan Sell Croatian Attacker To Besiktas After Four Years

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the sale of versatile attacker Ante Rebic to Besiktas JK in Turkiye. The former Croatia international leaves on a permanent deal. Rebic will wear the number 7 in Istanbul and has already been received very well by the fans. He was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt initially on loan before a permanent move and played a key role in Milan’s revival.

Rebic was instrumental for Milan in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons before injuries hampered his career. He was our top scorer in his first season at the club with 11 league goals that delivered Europa League football and then contributed 11 goals again as we secured Champions League football after 8 years out. He will always be remembered for his clutch performances against Juventus where he haunted them in back to back games firing off 4 goals and 1 assist against them over his first two seasons.

Nicolo Schira is reporting that Milan received 500,000 euros for him plus potentially 1 million euros in bonuses. The big aim was to get his wages off the books given he was earning 3.5 million euros a season net - joint fourth highest wage - and his output last season was just 3 goals and 2 assists by matchday 10 of the season and no further contributions.

We wish Ante the best in his new adventure!