AC Milan Have Deal For Dutch Midfielder In Hand After Weeks Of Intense Negotiations

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that AC Milan are successful in their approach for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in a deal worth 19 million euros plus 4 million in bonuses. He is expected in Milan this coming week - likely on Tuesday - to undergo his medicals and is set to sign a four year contract.

Luca Bianchin is meanwhile reporting that Reijnders gave up a payment of about 3 million euros from Alkmaar to push this move through. The player only wanted Milan at this point and is expected to receive 1.6 million euros per year in Italy plus a signing bonus.

The 24 year old Dutch central midfielder 128 appearances under his belt for AZ Alkmaar scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. 7 goals and 12 assists came in this past season from 54 games. He is yet to be capped by his national team at the senior level and has never played in the Champions League to this point.

AZ Alkmaar’s management remain coy in their press conferences to this moment.