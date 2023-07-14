AC Milan Moving Forward For New Stadium at San Donato Site As Mega-Project Emerges

Calcio e Finanza via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are seriously considering San Donato as a leading possibility for their new stadium. Some documents obtained from recent meetings show that new CEO, Giorgio Furlani discussed the matter on the 30th of May where the club verified the possibility to submit appropriate plans to the local municipality. The plans are expected to include a 60,000-70,000 seat stadium, a store, a museum, a parking lot, an administrative block and a main office for the club. The idea is to build a Milan campus around the stadium.

Reports from Felice Raimondo seem to corroborate this report as Chamber of Commerce certificates show Milan have acquired 90% of the company Sportcitylife SRL which was used for the project ‘Sport Life City’ in the San Francesco area of San Donato. The aim is to open the facility by 2028 or 2029, slightly later than the original plans for the ‘Nuovo Stadio Milano’ project at the San Siro site.

Gerry Cardinale has reportedly made the stadium the absolute priority with a significant investment ready for it’s execution. The potential to set up the area with numerous other services in addition to the stadium seems to be candy for the private equity owners of the club.