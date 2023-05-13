AC Milan Face Spezia As Season Is Now Do or Die For Pioli’s Men

AC Milan travel to face Spezia on the road as the top four race heats up and we run out of games to close the gap. Milan must take advantage of the smaller games this late in the season as there remains a gap to be closed to get into the Champions League places.

The Rossoneri need Lazio, Juventus and Inter Milan to slip up over the next couple of weeks too to have a chance of securing the coveted top four spot. Spezia constantly stun us making this a tricky fixture but luckily Daniel Maldini will be in the stands after he scored the worldie against us earlier in the season.

Pioli remains stubborn and refuses to learn from his mistakes that have constantly delivered dropped points in the league which have seen us fall from 2nd place to 5th. The heavy rotation means he is heavily focused on the Champions League despite the heavy loss in the midweek and is potentially jeopardising our spot in the competition next year.

(4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Kalulu, Hernandez, Vranckx, Pobega, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Origi, Rebic.