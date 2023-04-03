AC Milan Hammer League Leaders Napoli 4-0 at the Maradona As Leao Shines Again

AC Milan took on Napoli in the first of three fixtures this month and walked away with an absurd and unexpected victory. Milan despite struggling to score and keep clean sheets in recent weeks have somehow smashed the league leaders 4-0 at the Maradona Stadium.

Rafael Leao finally stepped up after months of anonymity to score a stunning brace and delivering the win. Brahim Diaz was another standout performer for his contributions on the counter as he bagged a goal and an assist but moreover was constantly testing Meret.

Milan lined up as a 4-2-3-1 with Rade Krunic as the trequartista but operated as a 4-3-3 with the Bosnian playing a central midfielder role breaking up the opposition play.

Leao opened the scoring with a sublime chip over the keeper as he was played in by Diaz. Diaz in turn doubled our lead as he showed his composure in the box to collect the ball, fake a shot and then whack it in from close range.

In the second half, Milan came out of the gates firing as Leao burnt the defence with his classic runs after getting a through ball from Tonali to send a fantastic finish past Meret again. The final goal came from the unlikeliest of sources as Alexis Saelemaekers dribbled his way through four defenders in the box and forced a goal through multiple tackles.

A huge win for Milan and specifically Stefano Pioli ahead of a crucial month. That’s 1 out of 7 games done and dusted. Milan leapfrog Inter Milan into the third place on 51 points.