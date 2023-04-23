AC Milan Face Lecce In Critical Fixture As Top Four Spot Slips Out Of Reach

AC Milan face Lecce at the San Siro tonight as the top four race has been tossed into turmoil as Juventus’ 15 point deduction has been revoked. Milan have been rotating heavily in recent weeks in the league to focus on Europe which has cost the side key points as the side have two consecutive draws and one win in the previous six games.

Milan sit in 5th place three points off a top four spot which is being held by AS Roma with a head-to-head next week. Milan cannot afford to miss out on the Champions League and must win this game at all costs.

Milan will face the loanee Lorenzo Colombo who will be looking to make an impression and get a spot in the squad for the upcoming campaign as he is outperforming both Divock Origi and Ante Rebic thus far.

Stefano Pioli will bring Malick Thiaw back into the fold and will bet on Rebic upfront to hand Olivier Giroud a rest.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Krunic, Tonali, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Rebic.