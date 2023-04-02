AC Milan Take On League Leaders Napoli As Kjaer Gets Rare Start

AC Milan travel to the South of Italy to take on league leaders Napoli at the Maradona in an expected blowout given Milan horrific 2023 and Napoli’s stellar season. Stefano Pioli will be switching back to a back four after the three man defence experiment gets shelved. Milan are stuck on 48 points in fourth place while Napoli are a whopping 23 points ahead at the top of the table.

The Rossoneri have a good opportunity to leapfrog Inter Milan who dropped points as they were beaten 1-0 by Fiorentina thanks to Giacomo Bonaventura. Milan have not managed to gain places in recent weeks despite most teams dropping points and this will be a tough week to do so.

Milan will be playing without Pierre Kalulu who picked up an injury during the international break while Napoli will be without their best player and top scorer Victor Osimhen.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Leao, Giroud.