AC Milan Face Napoli Away With A Slim Lead In the Champions League

AC Milan travel to Naples to face off against Serie A league leaders Napoli in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter finals. Milan head into the game with a slight 1-0 advantage and have beaten them twice in recent weeks with a 4-0 battering at this stadium.

The major difference will be the presence of Napoli’s talisman Victor Osimhen who missed the previous two encounters. Stefano Pioli is clearly putting a lot of weight on this fixture as he test players in the league game where Milan dropped points yet again.

The line up is expected to remain the same as per the previous two games. Simon Kjaer continues to get the nod ahead of Pierre Kalulu and Malick Thiaw for this huge fixture.

This game is a big opportunity for Milan to salvage the season by going deep in the Champions League but the side need to ensure not to slip up and lose momentum in the top four race.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Diaz, Bennacer, Leao, Giroud.