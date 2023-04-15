AC Milan Face A Tricky Bologna On The Road As Pioli Rotates

AC Milan travel to face an in form Bologna as the Rossoneri fight to remain in the top four spots. Milan drew 0-0 last time out in the league against Empoli. Thiago Motta has turned around the fortunes of Bologna since taking over and has them in a solid unbeaten run.

Stefano Pioli is clearly prioritising the Champions League as he names a squad with heavy rotations. Aster Vranckx will get a rare start and Fode Ballo-Toure will feature as well. Charles de Ketelaere will get a start alongside Ante Rebic and Divock Origi to cap off an attack who need to earn their places in the team.

Bologna will be a tough nut to crack as the side have not conceded in their previous three games at home. The side have also won their previous two convincingly.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Kalulu, Thiaw, Ballo-Toure, Vranckx, Pobega, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Rebic, Origi.