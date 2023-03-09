AC Milan Hold Off Tottenham Hotspur in London To Secure Champions League Quarter Finals

AC Milan have pulled off a massive feat as the side qualify for the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League following a 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in London last night. Milan win the tie 1-0 on aggregate as Brahim Diaz netted the winner at the San Siro a few weeks ago. Impressively, Milan managed to shut out an impressive Spurs front line over 180 minutes as Ciprian Tatarusanu and Mike Maignan both kept clean sheets to secure the massive win.

On the attacking end, Milan had numerous chances but three really stand out and all came in the second half. Brahim Diaz holding the ball in the box and firing off two shots which were saved. Rafael Leao should have scored when he got the fantastic pass from Malick Thiaw that played him all the way through but skied his finish. The last chance was just bad luck as Divock Origi stunningly turned his man and fired a shot at the far post which just bounced off the post to deny Milan the goal.

It was a stunning defensive performance with crucial saves from Maignan and amazing blocks and tackles from Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu and Malcik Thiaw. Stefano Pioli pulls off an impressive feat as the side go further in the UCL.