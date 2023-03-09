Milan Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 AC Milan

AC Milan secure a spot amongst the final eight of the UEFA Champions League after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on aggregate. The Rossoneri held off the home side to a 0-0 draw in London to secure their first qualification to the quart finals since the 2011/12 season. Here are our player ratings for the massive win:

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A match winning save at the 92nd minute of play to keep a clean sheet and preserve our advantage. A huge difference in the confidence of the team as his leadership is felt. 8/10

Pierre Kalulu: A stunner from him as he showed his ability to carry the ball up the pitch and was resoundingly strong in defence. Barely a hair out of place and crucial in blocking some threatening long shots. 8/10

Fikayo Tomori: After a number of tough games in England with Milan and a drop off this season, he dropped a banging performance. He was everywhere and he absolutely smothered Kane and Kulusevski. A brilliant match for him to display his quality. 8.5/10

Malick Thiaw: 5 clean sheets in the previous 6 games with him playing. His lovely pass to Leao showed his range and his strength in defence is unmatched. He is more measured in his pressing compared to Tomori and Kalulu but so effective to ensure he does not get turned. 8/10

Junior Messias: A good chance wasted in the first half after the botched set piece routine. He was tireless driving forward and falling back to defend. A shame to see him go off injured as he was doing well. 6.5/10

Rade Krunic: A good overall performance especially him winning all second balls in the final fifteen minutes but he was too error prone in the first half and lost the ball in dangerous areas more than once. 6/10

Sandro Tonali: He was strong in this game and stood his ground well. He was scrambling between the Tottenham midfielders but did disrupt play and interestingly made deep runs allowing him to get off two shots which could have been goals. 7/10

Theo Hernandez: His pace and drive were unmatched in this game. His run all the way in the 92nd minute showed his desire and he was a bettering ram for the attack. A shame his shot was blocked off as he might’ve had a stunning goal. 8/10

Brahim Diaz: A display full of heart, despite being muscled off he fought to hold the ball and created the best chances in the game. He set up Leao, Giroud and Tonali well. He forced some tough saves of Forster and he is continuously growing. 7.5/10

Rafael Leao: How did he miss that one-on one? He should have had a goal but seemed just a little off lacking the ability to hit the target. Throughout the game, he did the right things but seemed a little out of it. 6.5/10

Olivier Giroud: He fought hard for all the aerial balls in the middle of the field. He got one or two chances where he forced a save but was rather isolated in this game. He link up play is hit and miss at this point. 6.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Alexis Saelemaekers: He worked add and was a threat going forward. He made a number of key interceptions and helped to manage Richarlison when he came on. A decent run out for the wing back. 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: He made one fumble shortly after coming on but was otherwise solid as he manage to alter the tempo of the game and hold up the ball well. He facilitated two late chances. 6.5/10

Divock Origi: A shame he didn’t get that goal, just needs a bit of luck. His shot bounced off the woodwork after a brilliant counter in the 93rd minute, he is showing his quality but needs the numbers to follow. 6.5/10

Ante Rebic: He got us to make moves on the counter a few times and added some fight into the final couple of minutes. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: One of the highest ratings I have ever given Pioli because he finally managed a game beautifully and played up to the occasion. We have a poor record against Conte, we have a poor record against English teams, we are coming off a loss and a difficult period but he rallied the troops and planned the approach beautifully. A first since 2011/12 and a massive step forward for Pioli’s career winning a UCL knockout round. 8/10