Match Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan are in London looking for a spot in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the tie. Milan came away with a slight 1-0 advantage from the San Siro but as demonstrated by Chelsea FC last night against Borussia Dortmund, we cannot rest on our laurels. Stefano Pioli says he has a full squad but what is key will be the delivery.

H2H

Tottenham 2-1 Milan (1972)

Milan 1-1 Tottenham (1972)

Tottenham 0-0 Milan (2011)

Milan 0-1 Tottenham (2011)

Milan 1-0 Tottenham

Form Guide (all competitions)

Tottenham: L, W, W, L, L

Milan: W, W, W, W, L

Players to Watch

Rade Krunic

The midfielder is expected to replace Ismael Bennacer in the starting line up despite earlier reports suggesting Brahim Diaz would miss out instead. Krunic did well in the reverse tie as he broke up play and managed the pace of the game relatively well. Tottenham will have Hojbjerg back for this one so the task will be much harder. Krunic needs to try and support the transition of play further up the field and ensure there is an extra line in front of the defence. This will be a key test for the utility man on the biggest stage.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

He missed the reverse fixture and will be the one to make a big difference for Tottenham and could decide the game. He can tip the scales in their favour in the midfield battle where we did not dominate last time and still continue to struggle such as in the Fiorentina loss with Amrabat running riot. The battle will be physical and more fast-paced in this game hence Tonali and Krunic will have their hands full dealing with him.

Mike Maignan

Maignan has one clean sheet and two goals conceded since his return. This is the type of game he lives for and demonstrated with his stunning performance against Liverpool FC last season where he even saved a penalty. Maignan needs to be the shield for us to keep our 1-0 lead safe. Milan will be under immense pressure throughout the fixture hence he will need to be on top form for this encounter. We definitely could do with another clean sheet and a monumental win for the side.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-1 Milan