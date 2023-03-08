AC Milan In London For Decisive Round of 16 Fixture Against Tottenham Hotspur

AC Milan have travelled to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the round of sixteen tie in the UEFA Champions League. Milan go into the game with a slight advantage at 1-0 but without the away goals anymore, the tie can swing right open at any moment.

Stefano Pioli’s men were stunned by a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina this weekend which halted their four game winning streak and of clean sheets. Antonio Conte’s side are in an equally difficult moment as they were beaten 1-0 by Wolverhampton this weekend.

Mike Maignan has replaced Ciprian Tatarusanu in the Champions League and will be starting for this crucial fixture. There is some contention around Brahim Diaz starting as he had a small nagging injury but he trained with the group yesterday, if there’s an issue Rade Krunic will take his spot.

The match will be a big one for Olivier Giroud who faced Tottenham as derby opponents for years when at Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC, he has 4 goals against them but only 1 at this stadium.

Expected Line Up (3-4-2-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Messias, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez, Diaz (Krunic), Leao, Giroud.