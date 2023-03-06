AC Milan Women Beat AS Roma 1-0 In First Leg Of Coppa Italia Semi Final

AC Milan Women pulled off a massive win yesterday afternoon as they welcomed AS Roma to the Puma House of Football (Vismara). The game was he first leg of the semi finals for the Coppa Italia Femminile which is a critical competition for the side given that will likely miss out on the title fight in the league after a poor start to the season.

Maurizio Ganz would also be facing former captain Valentina Giacinti who reportedly left the Milan after fall out with the manager and now plays for Roma as they sit at the top of the league and are cruising to the Serie A Femminile title ahead of the play off rounds.

Martina Piemonte got the only goal in this game which proved to be the winner with a thunderous header connecting with Kamila Dubcova’s cross. Selena Babb put in a great performance to keep the clean sheet and carry the small advantage into the second leg.

Milan and Roma play again this weekend to settle the semi final.