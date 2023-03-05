AC Milan Beaten 2-1 BY Fiorentina On The Road As Midfield Falters

AC Milan travelled to Florence to be utterly disappointing in a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina. Stefano Pioli’s men put on a hapless display as the game was entirely dominated by the home side and Milan barely offered any chances in attack.

Milan managed to survive the first 45 minutes with a goal line clearance from Fikayo Tomori and a number of fantastic saves from Mike Maignan. Milan struggled to win the midfield battle and were completely overrun for the bulk of the game which was shown by Fiorentina winning every second ball.

Tomori had a howler early in the second half conceding a penalty that allowed Fiorentin to go up 1-0. In the 85th minute, a counter attack allowed Ikone to set up Jovic for a point black header to double their lead and seal our fate.

Yacine Adli was brought on for the final eight minutes and made an immediate impact as he tore open Fiorentina’s defence with a stunning pass to Alexis Saelemaekers who laid it off for Theo Hernandez to score a whopper as a consolation.