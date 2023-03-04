Match Preview: Fiorentina vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Fiorentina tonight. Both sides are unbeaten in their previous four games. Milan are third while Fiorentina are twelfth for the moment. Stefano Pioli gets a few players back but will be missing Rafael Leao due to a suspension.

H2H

Milan 2-0 Fiorentina

Fiorentina 2-3 Milan

Fiorentina 4-3 Milan

Milan 1-0 Fiorentina

Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

Form Guide (all competitions)

Fiorentina: L, W, D, W, W

Milan: L, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Ante Rebic

The winger comes in to replace the suspended Leao. He has 3 goals an 2 assists in the season but the last time he scored was the 1st of October last year. He has a big responsibility in this game to create chances and push the side forward. He has not started that many games and has been coming off the bench for the bulk of the season as well as lots of time sidelined with injury. This game is a must win but the Rossoneri have not been prolific in attack hence the attackers must be clinical with their limited chances.

Sofyan Amrabat

The Moroccan international has been a dominant force in the midfield for Fiorentina and is having a massive season as he demonstrated his ability on the largest scene in the World Cup in Qatar. Milan have not been able to control the midfield in recent months and those battles have created tough moments for our defence. Bennacer should return to partner with Tonali but they have a big task to fight Amrabat for dominance in the midfield and to thread more dangerous balls into the final third.

Mike Maignan

Maignan kept a clean sheet on his return last week but was barely challenged by Atalanta. The back three held up well and really limited his exposure to shots. This game will be different as he should be tested a lot more especially as Fiorentina have players who score messy goals and take shots from distance including Bonaventura, Barak, Saponara and Biraghi. On top of that, Cabral or Jovic would love the opportunity to beat an in-form defence as they seem to be on fire in the Europa Conference League (UECL). Maignan needs the minutes t get up to speed for the UCL game and this should help the side fully assess his position.

Prediction: Fiorentina 0-1 Milan