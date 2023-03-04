AC Milan Make The Trip To Face Fiorentina As De Ketelaere Gets Starting Opportunity

AC Milan make the trip to Florence to take on Fiorentina as Stefano Pioli looks to get his fifth consecutive win after a terrible run in January. Milan have not conceded a goal in the previous four games since switching to a back three and the inclusion of Malick Thiaw in the starting line up. Mike Maignan returned to the team last week after months out due to a calf injury. Ismael Bennacer is expected to start having returned to group training this week.

Rafael Leao is suspended for this game due to an accumulated of yellow cards as is Rade Krunic which means Ante Rebic will start and potentially Bennacer. Charles de Ketelaere will also get a chance as Brahim Diaz has been ruled out of the tie.

Napoli have dropped points last night while Lazio are currently a point ahead but we have this game to play. This is a big chance for Milan to gain some points and get stuck into the top four spots. Inter Milan will have a bogey game as they take on giant-killers Lecce.

Expected Line Up (3-4-2-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Messias, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez, De Ketelaere, Rebic, Giroud.