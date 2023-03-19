AC Milan Whacked 3-1 By Udinese As Pioli’s Side Crumbles Again

AC Milan turned up to a game to be embarrassed yet again as Udinese spanked Stefano Pioli’s 3-1 on the road. Milan offered absolutely nothing and were gifted the penalty for their only goal of the game. Milan have no midfield and this is where the bulk of the problems stem from as we are constantly under attack and there is no protection for the defence. Ismael Bennacer and Sandro Tonali are good but Franck Kessie made them great, he has left a massive hole in the squad where the defence is constantly being exposed.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tried but his age has really caught up to him. He managed to salvage something from the game as he became the oldest goal scorer in the history of Serie A taking over the record from fellow rossonero Alessandro Costacurta.

One important note to add is the worst player in this poor spell in March has been Rafael Leao, he just shows a disinterest in the game. He makes no moves, he does not chase the ball and he is lethargic for the full 90 minutes. It is shambolic for him to be considered our top player as he is inconsistent and seems to have been figured out by pretty much every defence. He did wonders last year but it’s seeming more like an anomaly than the norm.

Pioli fails to take advantage of the other teams in the top four dropping points for the third time this month with losses to Fiorentina and Udinese as well as the draw with Salernitana. Milan are stuck on 48 points in 4th with AS Roma, Lazio and Inter Milan yet to play.