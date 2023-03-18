Match Preview: Udinese vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Udinese tonight as Stefano Pioli looks for a win heading into the international break. Milan have struggled against Udinese in recent years as the sides have drawn in three of the previous five fixtures. The side will need a win to ensure we go into the break remaining in the top four.

H2H

Udinese 1-2 Milan

Milan 1-1 Udinese

Udinese 1-1 Milan

Milan 1-1 Udinese

Milan 4-2 Udinese

Form Guide (all competitions)

Udinese: D, L, D, D, W

Milan: W, W. L, D, D

Players to Watch

Ismael Bennacer

The midfielder struggled alongside Krunic last week but will be partnered with Tonali for the first time in a while. The Rossoneri have struggled in the midfield the most this year as they have not been able to dominate nor protect the defence enough. The side keeps getting overrun and this will be a threat against Udinese given how many players they have occupying central places during the game. Bennacer needs to focus more on getting the ball moving and pushing the team further up so we can mount attacks.

Rodrigo Becao

Practically our bogeyman in recent years alongside Domenico Berardi. Becao scored the opening goal of the season against us after just 2 minutes. The defender has a knack of scoring against us as well as putting up a wall in defence hampering us. Another top notch performance is fully expected but the difference is our attack is already faltering and if Becao has a good game it will mean we cannot test their keeper at all. Milan will need to be physical in the box and attack with multiple prongs to stretch the three man backline.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan now has three games under his belt for the season and almost bagged a winner in the previous one if it wasn’t for Kalulu’s arm. The 41 year old striker could get a first start and play about 45-60 minutes in which he can make a impact against a side he loves. He has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist in his previous 3 against the,. He missed the previous two due to injury though so this will be a good chance to keep the tally going. It was be a huge help for the striker to hit the mark for us and himself as he is set to play for Sweden during the international break.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Milan