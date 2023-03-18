AC Milan Face Udinese As Top Four Is In Jeopardy But Ibrahimovic Gets First Start

AC Milan face Udinese on the road as Stefano Pioli searches for his first win in three games. Milan went on a four game win streak and are not at risk of no wins in four games. Udinese are unbeaten in the previous three with a win and two draws.

This is the final game ahead of the international break and Milan are in serious risk of falling out of the top four again if the side cannot get a win.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to make his first start since January 2022 as Olivier Gioud is suspended for the game and Divock Origi is not considered reliable for the moment. Brahim Diaz returns to replace Charles de Ketelaere and Sandro Tonali should be available to start.

There is a possibility that Theo Hernandez missed the fixture as he has some muscle discomfort and it is expected that Fode Ballo-Toure starts in his place if that’s the case.

Expected Line Up (3-4-2-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez (Ballo-Toure), Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic.