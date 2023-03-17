AC Milan Draw Napoli In The UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals

AC Milan were one of eight teams in the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarter finals of the tournament in Nyon this afternoon. Milan are one of three Italian teams to make it to the final eight alongside Inter Milan and Napoli. The Rossoneri managed to miss out on some of the harder possible draws in the pots for a domestic tie.

AC Milan will face Napoli in the quarter finals in April over two legs. Napoli are running riot in the league and will come into the tie as huge favourites but Milan can always pull something out of their hat in this competition.

Milan were beaten by Napoli 2-1 in their only gme this season. Milan and Napoli will now face off three times in April. Once in the league and twice in the Champions League.

The path to the final for Milan would be as follows:

Quarter final: Milan v Napoli

Semi final: Milan v Inter Milan/Benfica

Final: Milan v Real Madrid/Chelsea/Manchester City/Bayern Munich