AC Milan Primavera Break Club Record By Qualifying For UEFA Youth League Semi Finals

The youth squad have taken a huge step forward and have a good chance to go all the way in the tournament.

By Muqaddam Malik
AC Milan v Atletico de Madrid: Quarter Final - UEFA Youth League Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan Primavera faced Atletico Madrid in the quarter finals of the UEFA Youth League and came through with a resounding 2-0 win of the side coached by Fernando Torres yesterday afternoon. Ignazio Abate has exceeded all expectations with this impressive run in the competition.

Dariusz Stalmach got the opener and Younes al Hilali capped off the win as the side were impressive pressing high up the pitch and keeping the Atletico players stuck in their own half. Adam Bakoune provided the assist for the first goal and the second goal is set to be ruled as an own goal by Atlletico’s keeper.

he Milan Primavera squad under the tutelage of Abate have made history by getting to the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League for the first time ever. It’s a massive achievement for the club and it’s youth system.

Milan Primavera will now face the winner of Borussia Dortmund U19 vs Hadjuk Split U19

