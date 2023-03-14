AC Milan Drop Points Again As Salernitana Hold On To 1-1 Draw At The San Siro

AC Milan flop at the San Siro and drop points to 16th placed Salernitana in front of a sold out home crowd. Stefano Pioli should be ashamed of the system he is playing as there is absolutely no creativity nor clinical finishing in attack. Milan were just whipping in wishful balls all game and waiting for some luck. Paulo Sousa’s side held us to a 1-1 draw.

The result means the Rossoneri failed to take advantage of Inter Milan’s loss and Lazio’s draw over the weekend to jump higher amongst the top four. Milan sit just one point ahead of AS Roma in 5th place and one points below Lazio in 3rd.

Olivier Giroud was the only bright spot for the Rossoneri as he got our hearts racing with a stunning bicycle kick early in the first half and scored the opening goal with a strong header from close distance connecting with Ismael Bennacer’s corner.

Mike Maignan made a few stunning saves including a crazy slide tackle when he was faced with a one-on-one with Dia sprinting at him but was beaten by the striker at the 60th minute as Di knocked in off Bradaric’s cross.

Back to the drawing board for Pioli as his system does not seem to work unless the defence keeps a clean sheet which is not feasible. The attack is virtually non-existent and Rafael Leao’s performances are shockingly poor.