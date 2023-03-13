Match Preview: AC Milan vs Salernitana H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Salernitana at the San Siro as Stefano Pioli’s men look to attempt to catch up to Inter Milan and Lazio in the standings. The Rossoneri continue to struggle to score while Salernitana have been conceding less in recent games. A win iscrucial for the side to remain in the battle for the top four.

H2H

Salernitana 1-2 Milan

Milan 3-2 Salernitana

Milan 2-0 Salernitana

Salernitana 2-2 Milan

Salernitana 1-2 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: L, L, L, W, D

Salernitana: L, W, W, L, L

Players to Watch

Rade Krunic

The midfielder should get a start yet again after the solid display in the midweek Champions League fixture. Despite the couple of mistakes at the start of the game, he shows that he is able to control the midfield and disrupt the opponents play. Bennacer is not yet at 100% while Tonali struggles with his performances this season so it is helpful to have Krunic to keep things steady.

Guillermo Ochoa

Ochoa made his Serie A debut against Milan and put on a stunning display with an array of saves that denied us a massive win. The Mexican goalkeeper has been a saviour for the side in the past two and a half months as the side has managed to take big points off Monza, Lecce and Torino. Ochoa has kept two clean sheets in the previous two games and has not been beaten in just over 200 minutes. Milan will have a hard time getting past him but need to ensure to push for a goal early on.

Rafael Leao

The winger has not been putting in the required performances in recent weeks and really needs to get a goal under his belt as he has not been as impactful since the World Cup. Today marks two months since his last goal in all competitions which is worrying and strange for someone expecting a massive contract. He has had numerous golden opportunities fall at his feet but has struggled to convert any chances.

Prediction: Milan 2-0 Salernitana