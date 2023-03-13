AC Milan Host Salernitana With Chance To Jump To Second Place In Serie A

AC Milan host Salernitana at the San Siro tonight as Stefano Pioli’s men come off a huge qualification game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League during the midweek. Milan cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the campaign and have a huge opportunity to gain some lost ground as Inter Milan, AS Roma and Atalanta all lost while Lazio drew hence all the teams in the fight for European spots have dropped points. Milan can jump to second place tied on points with Inter if they win.

Salernitana have 1 win, 1 loss and 1 draw in their previous three and stole points from us last season. The game will not be easy as the side fight to stay above the drop zone. Milan beat them 2-1 in January for the reverse tie but the game was not straightforward.

The line up is not clear as Pioli is expected to rotate the squad quite a bit. Simon Kjaer is an option in defence, Rade Krunic will likely replace one of the midfielders, Charles de Ketelaere could get a start and possibly Divock Origi too.

Expected Line Up (3-4-2-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Krunic, Hernandez, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.