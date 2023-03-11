AC Milan Women Knocked Out Of The Coppa Italia By AS Roma Thanks To Controversial Additional Time Goal

AC Milan Women took on AS Roma in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Femminile semi finals on the road this afternoon. The Rossonere went into the game with a slim 1-0 advantage they took from the Puma House of Football as Martina Piemonte scored the winner.

Milan started the game well and opened the scoring yet again as she managed to turn in the ball from a corner after a few misfires to give us an advantage in the second leg too. The Rossonere were holding on well but conceded a few minutes before the end of the first half making the tie slightly complicated.

Roma took the lead in the second half when former Milan captain Valentina Giacinti scored a goal despite a Milan player visibly injured on the pitch as Alia Guagni was on the ground after a hit but the ball was not put out of play.

Roma managed to steal the win in the additional time as the referee allowed them to score in the 90+11th minute despite only 8 minutes of additional time being set and no real delays coming in that time. The Rossonere were caught out and bow out of the competition to a 3-2 aggregate loss.