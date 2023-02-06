AC Milan Easily Beaten In The Derby By Inter As Winless Streak Rises To Seven

AC Milan faced Inter Milan at the San Siro in the third derby della Madonnina of the season. Milan went in with an ultra defensive game plan which partly worked but hampered the offensive opportunities leading to a 1-0 loss.

Lautaro Martinez managed to score against us yet again as we conceded from a corner yet again. Kjaer was beaten for the ball and Tatarusanu was beaten in the goal for the winner.

The surprise of the game was the decision from Stefano Pioli to exclude Rafael Leao from the starting line up which entirely backfired.

Perhaps the only positive is that Malick Thiaw looked solid yet again and should be gunning for a starting spot at this point.

Milan have now fallen behind the top four and sit in sixth place. We are 18 points off Napoli at the top and will likely be 2 points off AS Roma in fourth if Lazio manage to win tonight.