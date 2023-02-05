Match Preview: Inter Milan vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Inter Milan at the San Siro as the away side in the derby della Madonnina tonight. Milan have three losses on the trot and no win in the last five games. Milan were beaten 3-0 by Inter just weeks ago in the Super Cup and will be looking to avoid a repeat. The side sit in 5th place out of the Champions League places but this game is a six pointer as a win would allow the side to leapfrog city rivals.

H2H

Inter 1-2 Milan

Milan 0-0 Inter (Coppa)

Inter 3-0 Milan (Coppa)

Milan 3-2 Inter

Milan 0-3 Inter (Supercoppa)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Inter: W, W, L, W, W

Milan: L, D, L, L, L

Players to Watch

Simon Kjaer

He started in Riyadh and we got burnt, somehow he is forced to start this fixture yet again as Tomori is sidelined. The speed of Martinez and the maturity of Dzeko is a tough combination to match for him and Kalulu. The idea must be to sit slightly lower down the pitch and limit runs of the counter but equally cut down the shots by eating up the space in the box. Kjaer needs to put in a leader’s performance as the club struggles for direction in the past month.

Hakan Calhanoglu

The midfielder loes the fame and attention he gets from this fixture and is always looking to engage verbally prior to the game and after it. He said a lot after the Supercoppa win as he finally got to hold something over the current squad but a response is needed tonight. Milan need to shutdown Calhanoglu on and off the pitch, a win is crucial and this cannot be done without outmuscling the Inter midfielder. If Pioli goes with the 4-3-3 or 3-5-2, the combination of midfielders will need to ensure that they act as a roadblock and limit the exposure of Tatarusanu.

Olivier Giroud

The striker has been lethal in the derbies since joining the club last year and played a crucial role in this fixture around this time last year to set us on the Scudetto path. He got back to scoring in the previous game so should have some form to draw upon for this one and him creating issues at the opposite will be important to avoid a repeat of the humiliating loss in Riyadh.

Prediction: Inter 2-2 Milan