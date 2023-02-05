AC Milan Face Inter In The Derby As The Team Reels From Two Heavy Losses

AC Milan will play at the San Siro tonight in their third Derby della Madonnina of the season. Milan won the first in the league but got hammered in the Super Cup just a few weeks ago making the odds for this one look bleak.

Milan are in a crisis having won just 1 game in 2023, drawn 2 and lost 4. The Rossoneri have struggled to score and been leaking goals in defence, the derby could mark a turning point but more likely will throw our top four ambitions into question.

Stefano Pioli is expected to switch to a 4-3-3 as the midfield continues to be overrun and to switch things up after to heavy consecutive league losses. He will also have to deal with the absence of Ismael Bennacer which is a big blow.

There are some concerning reports around Rafael Leao potentially being benched in the derby if Pioli swaps the formation to a 3-5-2 and starts two strikers.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kjaer, Kalulu, Hernandez, Pobega, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao.