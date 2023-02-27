AC Milan Sweep Aside Atalanta In 2-0 Win As Maignan and Ibrahimovic Return

AC Milan invited Atalanta to the San Siro to smash them out of the way in the race for the top four. Milan managed to keep yet another clean sheet with Mike Maignan returning and entertain the home fans with a massive 2-0 win continuing their winning streak.

The game was a six pointer and elevates Milan to 47 points on par with Inter Milan who were beaten by Bologna into joint second place.

Theo Hernandez forced the first goal as Olivier Giroud cushioned down a long ball allowing Hernandez to whack a wicked volley with struck the post and bounced of Musso to go in as a goal kick. Junior Messias doubled our lead in the 86th minute as he chased a stunning through ball from Rafael Leao and chipped the keeper to seal the result.

Another clean sheet makes Thiaw, Kalulu and Tomori the defence to beat in the league. We face Fiorentina next but will be missing Rade Krunic and Leao due to suspension.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest player to feature for Milan at 41 years and 146 days taking the record from Alessandro Costacurta.