Match Preview: AC Milan vs Atalanta H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Atalanta at the San Siro tonight in a six pointer for the Champions League places. Stefano Pioli hastily announced the return of shot stopper Mike Maignan alongside Olivier Giroud to round out the changes from the Monza game. The game sets the tone for the remainder of the season’s battle for the top four.

H2H

Milan 0-3 Atalanta

Atalanta 0-2 Milan

Atalanta 2-3 Milan

Milan 2-0 Atalanta

Atalanta 1-1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: L, L, W, W, W

Atalanta: W, L, L, W, L

Players to Watch

Sandro Tonali

The midfielder is visibly one of the few starters from last year who has not managed to hit his stride and is seeming lost in the new system. He is often scrambling for the ball and struggling to find passes which is unusual for him. The midfielder is also having a tough time without his usual partner but will need to be dominant alongside Krunic in this game as Atalanta will take control if they are allowed to hold the midfield.

Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian striker is having an explosive season in the league and has been hugely impressive on the counter giving his countryman Osimhen a run for his money in the Capocannoniere race. He has 12 goals and 5 assists in the league thus far and has had one of his most impressive runs in 2023 with 5 goals and 3 assists coming since January. He will be tempted to run at our back three and find gaps from wider positions to test the newly fit Maignan.

Rafael Leao

Leao has been growing in confidence over the past few games and he is getting much better at producing good opportunities in the box as we all remember he can do. He now needs that one goal to open the floodgates and get him back on track. He will have a chance to stretch his legs and run at Atalanta with their high line approach and will have a familiar face in Giroud who can play him in with their flicks. I expect a goal tonight.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Atalanta